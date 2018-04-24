O'Neale accounted for 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 20 minutes during the Jazz's 113-96 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The rookie posted his best scoring and rebounding totals of the series while equaling his highest amount of minutes. O'Neale came on in the latter half of the regular season as a solid second-unit contributor, and although his production in the series had been modest prior to Monday, he's notably upped his scoring total in each game against the Thunder.