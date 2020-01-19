O'Neale agreed to a four-year, $36 million extension with the Jazz on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

O'Neale has started all but three games this season and is averaging 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.6 minutes while converting at a 44.3 percent clip on three-point attempts. The 26-year-old has carved out a sizable role in Utah's rotation for the foreseeable future.