Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Leads bench in scoring
O'Neale produced 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Spurs on Saturday.
O'Neale finished with his third straight double-digit scoring effort, fueled by hitting all four of his shots from downtown in Saturday's win. O'Neale is a great scoring option off the bench for the Jazz as he can heat up quickly and provide some juice to Utah's second unit. He's drained seven of eight three-pointers over his last two contests.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Fantasy-friendly line off bench•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Minutes tail off in move to bench•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 11 points in 37 minutes•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 17 points in start•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...