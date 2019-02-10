O'Neale produced 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Spurs on Saturday.

O'Neale finished with his third straight double-digit scoring effort, fueled by hitting all four of his shots from downtown in Saturday's win. O'Neale is a great scoring option off the bench for the Jazz as he can heat up quickly and provide some juice to Utah's second unit. He's drained seven of eight three-pointers over his last two contests.