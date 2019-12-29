Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Logs double-double Saturday
O'Neale had 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 win against the Clippers.
O'Neale has seen inconsistent playing time recently as he has been shuffled between the bench and the starting five, but he managed to record his second double-double of the season Saturday. The 26-year-old has had a relatively lackluster stat line this season, and while his production Saturday was encouraging, his ceiling is likely limited, especially once Mike Conley (hamstring) is ready to return.
