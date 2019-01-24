O'Neale finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes Wednesday in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets.

With Ricky Rubio moving back into the starting five in his second game back from a hamstring injury, O'Neale was unsurprisingly bumped to the second unit as a result. The demotion came with a decrease in playing time after O'Neale had logged 30-plus minutes in five of the previous six games and averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 treys and 1.3 steals over that span. It's unlikely that O'Neale sees his minutes increase now that the Jazz have their ideal starting unit intact, so the forward can probably be dropped in the majority of formats where he was recently added.