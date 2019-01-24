Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Minutes tail off in move to bench
O'Neale finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes Wednesday in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets.
With Ricky Rubio moving back into the starting five in his second game back from a hamstring injury, O'Neale was unsurprisingly bumped to the second unit as a result. The demotion came with a decrease in playing time after O'Neale had logged 30-plus minutes in five of the previous six games and averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 treys and 1.3 steals over that span. It's unlikely that O'Neale sees his minutes increase now that the Jazz have their ideal starting unit intact, so the forward can probably be dropped in the majority of formats where he was recently added.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 11 points in 37 minutes•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 17 points in start•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Sees nine minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Plays 29 minutes Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...