Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Modest production in Game 1 start
O'Neale registered four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and four steals across 29 minutes during Utah's 110-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.
O'Neale got first crack at the starting point guard role in the absence of Ricky Rubio (hamstring) and turned in a modest line overall. The Baylor product logged a postseason-high amount of minutes and remained active on the defensive end in particular, but he played a minimal role on the other end of the floor. Given his underwhelming contributions on the scoreboard and the Jazz's need for scoring in Rubio's absence, it remains to be seen if O'Neale will maintain his first-unit spot heading into Wednesday's Game 2.
