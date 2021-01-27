O'Neale recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in a 108-94 win Tuesday versus New York.

O'Neale made a big mark in the fourth quarter by scoring nine points as the Jazz came back from one point down to win by 14. The forward usurped his previous scoring high, when he scored 19 in a Valentine's Day game at Phoenix in 2018. O'Neale remains a limited-value option as his scoring spurts are occasional and unpredictable to measure, especially for a contending team like the Jazz.