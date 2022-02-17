O'Neale ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-101 loss to the Lakers.

O'Neale wasn't spectacular in the contest, but he was one of four Utah players to notch double-digit points while adding seven boards and three thefts. The fifth-year forward has started every game in which he has played for the Jazz this season and is averaging a hefty 31.4 minutes per contest, though his value is more tangible in real life than in fantasy. O'Neale is posting 7.6 points, 4.9 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals on the campaign.