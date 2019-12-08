Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Perfect from field in victory
O'Neale had 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-112 victory over the Grizzlies.
O'Neale was back in the starting lineup Saturday after being relegated to the bench in the previous game. He put up one of his better performances of the season, shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, ending with 14 points. This is about as good as it gets for O'Neale, who sits just inside the top 150 for the season. His ranking would indicate he should be rostered in most 12-team formats; however, the lack of upside typically means he is going to remain on the wire in multiple leagues.
