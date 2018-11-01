O'Neale posted six points (3-6 FG), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to the Timberwolves.

After receiving seven minutes in the season opener, O'Neale has earned between 11 and 18 minutes in each of the last six games. He hasn't reached double figures in scoring once thus far this season and is mostly known for his ability to do the dirty work off the bench. With that being said, if Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Alec Burks (hand) are unable to suit up for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, O'Neale could potentially be in line to crack 20 minutes.