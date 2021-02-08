O'Neale recorded six points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes in Sunday's 103-95 win over the Pacers.

O'Neale only recorded one rebound in Friday's win, but he was more effective on the boards in Sunday's contest. However, he had a low shot volume against Indiana and was unable to generate much scoring for the Jazz. He'll attempt to return to form Tuesday against the Celtics.