Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Plays well in 37 minutes Tuesday
O'Neale totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 404 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 loss to Houston.
O'Neale played a team-high 37 minutes, putting up 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He has been a nice surprise for the Jazz, especially over the back end of the season with a number of injuries to key players. He possesses a pleasant all-around game and based on his form, should be able to secure himself an important role on the roster, even with all the players finding full health.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Surprise scoring leader in Game 3 loss•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Modest production in Game 1 start•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Starting for Game 1 vs. Houston•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Impressive off bench in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Drops 15 off bench in win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Set for spot start Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....