O'Neale totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 404 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 loss to Houston.

O'Neale played a team-high 37 minutes, putting up 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He has been a nice surprise for the Jazz, especially over the back end of the season with a number of injuries to key players. He possesses a pleasant all-around game and based on his form, should be able to secure himself an important role on the roster, even with all the players finding full health.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories