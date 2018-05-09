O'Neale totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 404 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 loss to Houston.

O'Neale played a team-high 37 minutes, putting up 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He has been a nice surprise for the Jazz, especially over the back end of the season with a number of injuries to key players. He possesses a pleasant all-around game and based on his form, should be able to secure himself an important role on the roster, even with all the players finding full health.