O'Neale netted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.

The rookie saw extended playing time in the blowout win and put the minutes to good use, posting a career-high scoring total. O'Neale was most recently recalled from the G-League on Nov. 9 and has seen in eight of the last nine games, although they've been in single digits in all but two of those contests. Given his typically modest amount of playing time, his fantasy value remains decidedly limited at this point.