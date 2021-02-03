O'Neale had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pistons.

O'Neale notched his second double-double of the season while tying his season-high mark for rebounds, and he has also scored 12 or more points in three of his last five appearances. He's not the most consistent producer and usually has a limited role in the offensive scheme, but O'Neale can provide value with his defense and his ability to stuff the stat sheet on a regular basis.