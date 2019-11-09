Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Posts double-double in win
O'Neale contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-100 win over the Bucks.
O'Neale finished with his second double-digit scoring effort and first double-double of the year. Despite starting, O'Neale largely plays a complementary role which limits his fantasy value. In 27.6 minutes per contest, the third-year forward's averaging just 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, though he's shooting a sizzling 54.3 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from behind the arc and a percent 100.0 percent from the line.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.