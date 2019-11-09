O'Neale contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-100 win over the Bucks.

O'Neale finished with his second double-digit scoring effort and first double-double of the year. Despite starting, O'Neale largely plays a complementary role which limits his fantasy value. In 27.6 minutes per contest, the third-year forward's averaging just 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, though he's shooting a sizzling 54.3 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from behind the arc and a percent 100.0 percent from the line.