O'Neale recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in Friday's 129-115 win over the Bucks.

Friday's contest marked the first time O'Neale has failed to score since opening night against the Trail Blazers. However, he made up for it with 10 boards -- his sixth time this season reaching double-digit rebounds. Over the past five games, O'Neale is averaging 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 33.4 minutes.