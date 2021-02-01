O'Neale posted 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Nuggets.

O'Neale had only totaled 13 points over the past two contests after putting up a career-high 20 points against the Knicks on Tuesday. However, he was far more productive against Denver, as he was perfect on his attempts from beyond the arc. O'Neale committed a season-high three turnovers in the loss, but he was still a solid contributor in multiple areas.