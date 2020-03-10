O'Neale compiled 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to Toronto.

O'Neale stepped up for the Jazz who struggled to get any meaningful production out of their usual suspects. He is firmly entrenched in the starting lineup and his current role at least gives him value in deeper formats. Unfortunately, his ceiling is quite limited which does render him a non-factor in standard leagues.