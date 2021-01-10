O'Neale posted 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes Friday in the Jazz's 131-118 win over the Bucks.

O'Neale turned in one of the most fantasy-friendly lines of his career in the Jazz's upset win on the road, with the absence of Joe Ingles (Achilles) likely factoring into the forward taking on some increased responsibility on the offensive end. Though his status as a low-usage player puts a cap on O'Neale's overall fantasy upside, he's at least emerged as a name to monitor in 12-team leagues in light of his recent outings. Over his last four games, O'Neale is averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 boards, 3.3 triples, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.3 minutes while shooting 64 percent from the field.