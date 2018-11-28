Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Questionable Wednesday
O'Neale is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to right thigh soreness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
O'Neale may have picked up the injury during Monday's game against the Pacers. If he's ruled out, Thabo Sefolosha and Alec Burks could see extra time.
