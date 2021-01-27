O'Neale recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 108-94 win over the Knicks.

O'Neale made a big mark in the fourth quarter, scoring nine points to help the Jazz secure a comfortable win. In the process, the forward usurped his previous scoring high, a 19-point effort against the Suns back in February 2018. O'Neale shouldn't be counted on to provide much of a regular impact in the scoring column, but his strong rebounding (6.5 per game) and three-point production (1.9 per game) makes him a useful option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers needing help in those two categories.