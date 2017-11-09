Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Recalled from G-League
O'Neale was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.
O'Neale was sent down to the G-League on Wednesday to practice with the Stars. He'll likely continue to play garbage-time minutes if he remains with the team since he's played in only four games this year, averaging 5.3 minutes.
