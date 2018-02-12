O'Neale got his first career start on Sunday and provided four points (2-5 FG), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes in a 115-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

O'Neale has been a much bigger factor in Utah over recent months, as this rare start shows how good he can be if given the minutes. He is now averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 23.6 minutes of action this month, as he should continue to start as long as Ricky Rubio (hip) is out. The acquisition of Jae Crowder does muddle things a bit though, as that'll surely hurt O'Neale's minutes going forward.