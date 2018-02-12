Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Records 11 rebounds and six assists in first start
O'Neale got his first career start on Sunday and provided four points (2-5 FG), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes in a 115-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
O'Neale has been a much bigger factor in Utah over recent months, as this rare start shows how good he can be if given the minutes. He is now averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 23.6 minutes of action this month, as he should continue to start as long as Ricky Rubio (hip) is out. The acquisition of Jae Crowder does muddle things a bit though, as that'll surely hurt O'Neale's minutes going forward.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Enters starting lineup Sunday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 18 points in 32 minutes•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Extended playing time in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Posts career-high point total Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Recalled from G-League•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Sent down to G-League•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...