O'Neale will start for the Jazz moving forward, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

O'Neale has come off the bench in each of the past two games -- and six of the past nine -- but is set to replace Mike Conley in the starting lineup as the Jazz look to shake things up in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Across 48 starts this season, O'Neale is averaging 6.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.7 minutes.