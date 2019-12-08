Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Rejoins starting five
O'Neale is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Memphis.
O'Neale moved to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers but will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.5 minutes this season.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...