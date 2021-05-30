O'Neale posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 win over the Grizzlies.

O'Neale is not the first name you think of when considering sharpshooters on Utah's roster, but his numbers from long-range have been off-the-charts in this series. He's drilled nine threes at a rate of 56.3 percent over three games, which destroys his career average by a wide margin. If he can stay hot, his production could make for a great contrarian DFS target moving forward.