Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Returns to bench role
O'Neale is coming off the bench Saturday versus the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
O'Neale started the previous three games but will move back to the bench for Saturday's contest. He's averaging 4.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 25.3 minutes over seven games in that role this season.
