O'Neale will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

The Jazz will take advantage of a favorable matchup, as well as a few upcoming off days, to give O'Neale the night off on the second half of a back-to-back. As such, he'll have three full days to rest before Friday's home matchup against the Pacers. Entering Tuesday, O'Neale had started all 54 games thus far.