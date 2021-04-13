O'Neale will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
The Jazz will take advantage of a favorable matchup, as well as a few upcoming off days, to give O'Neale the night off on the second half of a back-to-back. As such, he'll have three full days to rest before Friday's home matchup against the Pacers. Entering Tuesday, O'Neale had started all 54 games thus far.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Continues to struggle offensively•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Finishes with double-double Friday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Well-rounded effort vs. Lakers•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Solid two-way performance•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Delivers defensive stats in win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Produces 10 boards, no points•