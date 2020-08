O'Neale will not play Friday against the Spurs due to a sore right calf.

The Jazz will also sit Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, so O'Neale's absence is likely more rest-related than injury-related as the Jazz enter a back-to-back set. The likes of Tony Bradley, Ed Davis, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Juwan Morgan Jordan Clarkson, Rayjon Tucker and Jarrell Brantley should all be set for increased minutes.