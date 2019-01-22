O'Neale had 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

O'Neale drew his sixth straight start and scored in double figures for the third consecutive contest. Ricky Rubio (hamstring) returned to the lineup following a six-game absence, but the veteran point guard came off the bench in this one. It's unclear if Rubio will re-join the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, or whether coach Quin Snyder will stick with what has been working lately. Regardless, O'Neale has been extremely steady during this recent stretch of games, and he may have carved out a considerable role for himself going forward.