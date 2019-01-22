Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 11 points in 37 minutes
O'Neale had 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.
O'Neale drew his sixth straight start and scored in double figures for the third consecutive contest. Ricky Rubio (hamstring) returned to the lineup following a six-game absence, but the veteran point guard came off the bench in this one. It's unclear if Rubio will re-join the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, or whether coach Quin Snyder will stick with what has been working lately. Regardless, O'Neale has been extremely steady during this recent stretch of games, and he may have carved out a considerable role for himself going forward.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 17 points in start•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Sees nine minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Plays 29 minutes Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Steps up production in loss•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Will start Sunday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.