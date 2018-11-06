Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 11 points in Monday's start
O'Neale compiled 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Raptors.
O'Neale drew the start in place of Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and played well, albeit in fairly limited minutes. O'Neale is best known for his abilities on the defensive end, and typically doesn't fill up the stat sheet to this extent. As a result, he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
