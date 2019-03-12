O'Neale racked up 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 98-89 loss to the Thunder.

O'Neale earned a team high minute total and matched career highs in made threes and minutes. The continued absence of Ricky Rubio (hip), who missed his second straight game, has resulted in O'Neale stepping into the starting lineup for these last two tilts, and he reached double figures in scoring in both. Rubio was reportedly able to go through parts of Sunday's practice, so he could be close to rejoining the rotation. However, O'Neale's ability to defend and sink threes has helped him earn the trust of coach Quin Snyder, so anytime Rubio is sidelined O'Neale should be expected to collect the extra playing time.