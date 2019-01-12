Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 17 points in start
O'Neale totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 40 minutes during Friday's 113-95 victory over the Lakers.
O'Neale moved into the starting lineup with Donovan Mitchell shifting over to the point guard spot. With the Jazz very thin in the backcourt, O'Neale could be in line for a short-term boost in value. That being said, this game was a blowout and so his production needs to be looked at with caution.
