O'Neale notched 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 loss to the Rockets.

O'Neale continued to play solid defense on Houston's James Harden while sinking at least two threes and reaching double figures in scoring for the third time in the last four games. The 25-year-old forward blossomed into one of the team's most capable two-way wings this season, and he's fairly likely to carve out an even more demanding role come 2019-20.

