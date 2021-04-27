O'Neale scored six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt) with 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 105-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.

O'Neale had another solid all-around performance despite failing to score in double figures for the third consecutive contest. The forward has secured seven-plus rebounds in nine of his last ten games and averaged 6.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists over that stretch.