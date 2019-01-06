Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Sees nine minutes in Saturday's win
O'Neale finished with two rebounds in nine minutes during Saturday's 110-105 win over the Pistons.
O'Neale is a strong defensive wing who fits the team's culture and has appeared in all 40 contests thus far this season. With that being said, his modest reserve role and meager per-game averages limit his value to the very deepest fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...