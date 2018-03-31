Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Set for spot start Friday
O'Neal will enter the starting five for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
The Jazz ruled Ricky Rubio out at the last second with a hamstring injury, so O'Neal will get the call to jump into the top unit in his place. Look for a temporary uptick in minutes for O'Neal after averaging just 17.2 over his last five games, though he'll likely be nothing more than a cheap punt-play option Friday.
