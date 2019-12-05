Play

O'Neale will come off the bench Wednesday against the Lakers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Jeff Green will enter the starting lineup in place of O'Neale, who has started all but one game for the Jazz this season. Over his past five appearances, O'Neale is averaging 5.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27.8 minutes.

