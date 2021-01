O'Neale notched eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Suns.

O'Neale is yet to score 10 or more points this season, but he's providing value in a few categories thus far. Through four games, the small forward is averaging 8.8 rebounds per contest while hitting 45.5 percent from three-point range.