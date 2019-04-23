O'Neale tallied 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 107-91 victory over Houston.

O'Neale was certainly impactful off the bench Monday, coming away with a double-double in the Game 4 victory. He has put together a decent run of performances across the playoffs but is far from a must-roster player if you are still involved in a playoff fantasy league.