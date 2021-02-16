O'Neale registered 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals Monday in a victory over the 76ers.

O'Neale continued his stellar defense and also contributed double-digit points for the only the second time this month. The forward is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and three-point percentage for the red-hot Jazz this season. O'Neale has been a great role-player contributing a handful of counting stats in most games this season. His defense has been particularly great of late, coming away with three steals in back-to-back games.