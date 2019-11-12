Play

O'Neale tallied just two points, four rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-108 victory over Golden State.

O'Neale struggled to have any sort of impact during Monday's victory, ending with just two points on 0-of-1 shooting. Despite the starting tag, O'Neale is typically not someone you would want to consider in 12 or even 14-team leagues. He will have the occasional outburst but being the fourth or fifth option is simply not going to get it done in standard formats.

