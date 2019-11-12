Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Stagnant production Monday
O'Neale tallied just two points, four rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-108 victory over Golden State.
O'Neale struggled to have any sort of impact during Monday's victory, ending with just two points on 0-of-1 shooting. Despite the starting tag, O'Neale is typically not someone you would want to consider in 12 or even 14-team leagues. He will have the occasional outburst but being the fourth or fifth option is simply not going to get it done in standard formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...