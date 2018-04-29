Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Starting for Game 1 vs. Houston
O'Neale is drawing the start for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
With Ricky Rubio (hamstring) out of the picture for likely multiple games, coach Quin Snyder is opting to slide Donovan Mitchell down to the point guard spot. In the opening that was created, he'll slot in O'Neale, who was already seeing significant run. Through the first round against the Thunder, he averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.0 minutes while notably shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. He should see a bigger role Sunday, however. In the six regular-season contests that O'Neale saw at least 30 minutes, he averaged 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals -- enough to warrant deploying him in DFS.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Impressive off bench in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Drops 15 off bench in win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Set for spot start Friday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Grabs three boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Career-high scoring total in win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Records 11 rebounds and six assists in first start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....