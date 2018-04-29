O'Neale is drawing the start for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

With Ricky Rubio (hamstring) out of the picture for likely multiple games, coach Quin Snyder is opting to slide Donovan Mitchell down to the point guard spot. In the opening that was created, he'll slot in O'Neale, who was already seeing significant run. Through the first round against the Thunder, he averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.0 minutes while notably shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. He should see a bigger role Sunday, however. In the six regular-season contests that O'Neale saw at least 30 minutes, he averaged 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals -- enough to warrant deploying him in DFS.