O'Neale will start Friday against the Grizzlies, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Ricky Rubio (hip) out, Donovan Mitchell will slide to point guard, opening up a position in the starting five, which O'Neale will fill. In 10 previous starts this season, he's averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories