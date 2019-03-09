O'Neale will start Friday against the Grizzlies, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Ricky Rubio (hip) out, Donovan Mitchell will slide to point guard, opening up a position in the starting five, which O'Neale will fill. In 10 previous starts this season, he's averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.4 minutes.