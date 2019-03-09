Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Starting Friday
O'Neale will start Friday against the Grizzlies, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
With Ricky Rubio (hip) out, Donovan Mitchell will slide to point guard, opening up a position in the starting five, which O'Neale will fill. In 10 previous starts this season, he's averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.4 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Fantasy-friendly line off bench•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Minutes tail off in move to bench•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Scores 11 points in 37 minutes•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...