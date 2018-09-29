O'Neale will draw the start during Saturday's preseason opener against Perth, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

With Joe Ingles (lower leg) out, O'Neale will get an opportunity to mesh with the starters. He drew four starts last year, his sophomore campaign, averaging 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in those situations.

More News
Our Latest Stories