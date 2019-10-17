Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Starting Wednesday
O'Neale will start Wednesday's game against Portland, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
O'Neale will replace Jeff Green in the starting lineup Wednesday. The third-year forward totaled six points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in Monday's preseason loss to the Kings.
