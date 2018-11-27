Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Steps up production in loss
O'Neale mustered eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Jazz's 121-88 loss to the Pacers on Monday.
O'Neale drew a second straight start for Donovan Mitchell (ribs) and was appreciably better than in his first go-around with the first unit Sunday against the Kings. O'Neale had managed just two points and one rebound over 15 minutes in that contest, so his much fuller stat line Monday was a welcome sight. The 25-year-old will strictly fill a complementary role as long as he's on the starting five, and it remains to be seen if another Mitchell absence will afford O'Neale a third straight appearance with the ones on Wednesday versus the Nets.
