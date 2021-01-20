O'Neale recorded six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two blocks, one rebound and one assist during Tuesday's 118-102 win over the Pelicans.

While the Jazz were able to make easy work of the Pelicans, O'Neale had one of his least productive games of the season. He's been playing well recently, and in eight games prior to Tuesday, he was averaging 8.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. Tuesday's performance is likely just a blip for the fourth-year forward.