Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Surprise scoring leader in Game 3 loss
O'Neale finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Utah's 113-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
O'Neale was the surprise scoring leader on the night for the Jazz in the lopsided loss. Both his shot attempts and scoring total were playoff highs, and the rookie's five rebounds represented his second-highest tally in that category over nine postseason contests. O'Neale is likely to continue working with the first unit as long as Ricky Rubio (hamstring) remains sidelined, an absence that could potentially extend into Sunday's critical Game 4.
