Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Swipes four steals in limited action
O'Neale contributed two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four steals and an assist over 16 minutes in Saturday's 130-72 preseason win over the Perth Wildcats.
ONeale redeemed a dreadful night of shooting with a respectable defensive effort. While O Neale drew the start at small forward, his foothold on that spot is practically non-existent as Joe Ingles (leg) will man the three as soon as he returns. O'Neale and Georges Niang will battle for a spot with the second unit. As a result, he holds minimal fantasy value at this juncture.
